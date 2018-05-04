Expect Traffic Delays near Macon Centreplex Friday evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Expect delays if you’re traveling near the Macon Centreplex in East Macon Friday evening. The I-16/I-75 construction project as well as the Central Georgia Technical College ceremony could cause some traffic issues.

The school is encouraging people who are attending the graduation to plan enough time ahead of the event for travel.

Tonight, the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing both northbound and south lanes of I-75, and one lane of I-16.

The CGTC commencement ceremony starts at 7 p.m.