Discover Middle Georgia: Ocmulgee National Monument

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is home to one of the nation’s 129 National Monuments.

The Ocmulgee National Monument, located in Macon, is a prehistoric American Indian site that dates back 17,000 years ago.

“If a person has any interest in history and nature, we have both here,” said Jim David, Superintendent of the Ocmulgee National Monument.

The Ocmulgee National Monument is known for its mounds and rich history. It is the only monument in the United States to have an earth lodge floor that was discovered in pristine conditions and is now preserved as such.

The monument also has the largest archeological collection in the entire Parks Service with over 3.5 million items.

Nature-wise, there are six and a half miles of walking trail, a wide variety of wildlife that call the monument home, vast vegetation and incredible views, too.

