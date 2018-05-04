Cat of the Week: Lily

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Lily!

She is about ten weeks old and has spent the majority of her life at Kitty City Cat Rescue with her three kitten siblings.

New volunteer Anna Hagemeyer says Lily has the personality of a typical kitten – highly energetic and playful.

Lily would pair well with a family who has older children.

Lily and her siblings are available for adoption from Kitty City Cat Rescue.

If you’re interested in adopting Lily or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

Kitty City Cat Rescue is also raffling off a Coach purse for Mother’s Day. Purchase your raffle ticket for a chance to win at Kitty City Cat Rescue.