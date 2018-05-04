Armed robbery at north Macon hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., a male suspect walked into the lobby of the Fairbridge Inn Express on Riverside Pkwy. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the hotel clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled towards the rear of the hotel. No one was injured during the incident.

Witnesses say the suspect was between 6’1” and 6’2”. He was wearing a red hoodie, dark pants, and had his face concealed.

Anyone with information is urged to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.