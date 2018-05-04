Mostly dry and warm weekend ahead, slight cool down early next week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a very warm week in Middle Georgia, a cool down is on the way.

An approaching cold front will arrive in Middle Georgia Saturday afternoon. A few pop-up showers are possible Saturday, though the latest models show a mostly dry day.

- Advertisement -

More importantly, the front will result in a temperature drop early next week.

Temperatures will likely remain in the 80’s but get closer to average (82 degrees in Macon) by Tuesday.

Related Article: New penny sales tax to be on May ballot for Middle Georgia Counties

Aside from a small chance of rain in the 7-day forecast, the week ahead will feature quiet weather. Another dry period begins mid-week with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80’s on Friday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).