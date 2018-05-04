Alleged serial shooter in custody after 1 dead in 3 New Jersey attacks

What to Know A man is in custody for allegedly randomly opening fire on a car on a New Jersey highway, killing the woman behind the wheel

A 1-year-old child and the woman’s boyfriend were in the vehicle at the time but neither was hurt

Authorities are looking into whether the suspect may be connected to at least two other random shootings in the county in recent weeks

A is in custody in the random shooting death of a woman behind the wheel on a New Jersey highway, and authorities are looking into whether he is connected to at least two other random shootings in the same county over the last few weeks, officials and sources familiar with the case told News 4 Friday.

A prosecutor’s spokesman said earlier Friday the suspect — identified as 36-year-old Kader Mustafa — was considered a “serial” random shooter. Now, authorities are working to confirm if there’s any connection between the deadly Thursday night shooting in Freehold and two other recent shootings — one in Asbury Park and another in an unknown town.

According to authorities, Mustafa had been discharged from Monmouth Mental Center on Sunday after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed mental issue.

All of the shootings have been in Monmouth County. Only one person, a woman, has been hit — and that incident Thursday proved fatal.

In that case, the woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road from the Route 33 bypass in Freehold when she was shot and killed. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle and the woman’s boyfriend were also in the car but unharmed.

Chopper 4 showed law enforcement vehicles near the scene early Friday.

One of the other shootings was in Asbury Park; a source says the gunman shot into a vehicle in the shore community, but it wasn’t clear if anyone had been inside the car at the time. News 4 has reached out to Asbury police for details.

Information on the third shooting wasn’t available.

“This is a bad guy,” a prosecutor spokesperson said prior to Mustafa’s detainment. “We want him.”

Authorities caution the investigation is very much preliminary and it’s too early to speculate on a possible motive.

Additional details are expected later Friday.

