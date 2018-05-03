Recovery underway for man who drowned at Oconee River Greenway

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Recovery efforts are underway to find a man who drowned at the Oconee River Greenway in Milledgeville Thursday.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee confirmed the unidentified man drowned around 5:30 p.m. Crews from the Milledgeville Fire Department attempted to find the man’s body but were unable.

- Advertisement -

Massee says recovery efforts are on hold until Friday morning, when the Georgia State Patrol Dive Team will likely conduct a search.

Massee doesn’t believe the man who drowned is a college student.

We’ll continue to follow this story.