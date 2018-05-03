Near 90° days ahead, cool down coming

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures continue to trend into the 80’s this week.

A dome of heat remains over the southeast. More sunshine in the forecast will lead to afternoon highs in the upper 80’s, near 90° through Saturday.

There is relief from the heat in sight.

A cold front will push southeast this weekend. Clouds will arrive with isolated showers, but most importantly, cooler air will trickle in behind the front.

Temperatures are likely to drop from almost 90 Saturday to the upper 70’s early next week.

