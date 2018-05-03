Missouri to hold special session on governor's impeachment

“We have the governor of the state of Missouri who will be in this courtroom, which carries an additional security risk,” Burlison said. He has previously allowed video cameras for civil trials, but said he was more reluctant to do so in a criminal case.

Greitens, a Republican, faces trial May 14 on a charge of invasion of privacy stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected. He is accused of taking a partially nude and unauthorized photo of the woman while she was bound and blindfolded in the basement of his home. The woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, opposed allowing video cameras at the trial, a fact the judge also cited.

Greitens was indicted on the invasion of privacy charge in February. Last month, he was charged in St. Louis with a second, unrelated crime of computer tampering for allegedly obtaining a donor list from the veterans charity he founded, the Mission Continues, and using it for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing, saying he’s the victim of a “political witch hunt.”