Execution date set for man convicted of 1996 murder in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The State of Georgia will proceed with the execution of Robert Earl Butts, Jr.

Butts will be executed tomorrow night at 7.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency for Butts today.

He was sentenced to death after he was convicted in the murder of Donovan Parks in 1996.

Butts was originally set to be executed today but authorities issued a stay Wednesday.

The board says today’s decision was made after it thoroughly reviewed Butts’ case again, including additional information it received during the clemency meeting.

Butts will be the 49th inmate in Georgia to be put to death by lethal injection.

You can read the order here.