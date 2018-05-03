Local residents, community leaders and churches gather to pray on unity for those across the U.S

Attendees of the National Day of Prayer in Macon says with so much going on in the world, we need unity more than anything.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Thursday marks the 67th Annual National Day of Prayer. Students, churches, government officials — everyone came together to unite as one.

If there’s 100 people in a room, at some point that room would divide into different pockets. That’s what many feel as though our nation is doing now. So this year’s National Day of Prayer theme is ‘unity.’

“I think everybody sees the condition that our city and our government, our world is in and we know that if we don’t have an intervention, or God helps us, we’re heading into uncharted territory,” Paster of Macon Tabernacle Baptist Church Gary Velli said.

“We’re divided along racial lines. We’re divided along ideology. We’re divided along political party and so we need to know how to put those things aside,” Paster of True Gospel Ral Waltower said.

It seems like every post online, every thing you watch, there’s a division among each other.

“We want to focus on bringing America together and not divided politics, not division among ideas and ideologies, but oneness within this nation,” Waltower said.

This year’s National Day of Prayer’s theme is doing just that.

“And that’s unity,” Waltower said.

The solution is simple.

“We need to pray more. We need to be in God’s word more,” National Day of Prayer Committee Chairman Margaret McCook said.

“Continue to pray for the United States of America. Continue to pray for this nation. There’s division at every level, at every level of government within our local cities and communities,” Waltower said.

“God is our only hope. He’s our best hope and he’s really our only hope,” McCook said.

“We need to keep our eyes focused on the Lord, pray for one another, walk in forgiveness and God will finish what he has begun,” Vellie said.

Paster Waltower talked about rapper Kanye West’s statement he made about slavery being a choice, if this is adding to the ideology and racial divide he mentions. He says he believes we should be able to express our opinions freely, regardless if anyone agrees or disagrees without backlash.