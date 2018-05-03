Bibb Co. Sherrif’s Investigators: 2nd arrest made in Carling Ave. fatal shooting

The wife of Keith Beddingfield Jr., Karen Rena Morton-Beddingfield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Jaravis Antoine Brown.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – In a statement released this morning by the Bibb County Sherrifs, a second arrest in connection to the February 4th, 2018 fatal shooting of Javaris Antoine Brown.

U.S Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bibb County Gang Unit responded to a Crime Stopper’s tip and arrested 40-year-old Karen Rena Morton-Beddingfield. They brought her into custody Wednesday night around 7:30.

She is the wife of 25-year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr. He was arrested in connection to the same shooting on February 11th, 2018.

Beddingfield is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, for a murder charge.

February 4, 2018:

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Carling Avenue in the afternoon. Someone called the Sheriff’s Office around 4:52 p.m. about an unresponsive person sitting in their vehicle. When deputies arrived, they found a male was a victim in a fatal shooting. No other injuries were reporting during the incident.

February 11, 2018:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Officers from Pardons and Parole arrested Keith Beddingfield Jr. for the murder of Jararvis Antione Brown. Beddingfield was taken into custody and currently being held without bond for the charge of murder and a separate charge of parole violation.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office: (478)751-7500

Or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME