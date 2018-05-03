Macon-Bibb Commissioner on balancing budget: “Property taxes is where we’ve traditionally leaned on”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Operations and Finance Committee wrapped up its budget hearings with outside agencies Thursday morning.

Commissioners were hoping to make cuts to those budgets, some commissioners say it’s going to be very difficult.

Based on what commissioners have heard from those 24 departments these past few weeks, it looks like there won’t be much to cut from those funds. Which means, increasing property taxes is still an option.

“I think it’s going to be tough,” said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

For the first time in about 12 years, the operations and finance committee got the chance to hear how the money the county gives each department affects its work.

“We were able to find out what their needs were, directly from them,” said Lucas. “They could explain innovative programs, they could talk about their successes and things that didn’t work too well.”

Lucas says while it was good to hear from each department, it makes deciding on where to cut funds, a little harder.

“The statements of we’re going to blanket cut, 20 or 30 percent, based on the relationships and contracts with a lot of these organizations, it’s not really that simple,” said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

The county spent $10.7 million dollars on funding those agencies. So even if the county made major cuts to those, it wouldn’t be enough to balance out the $10 million dollar deficit.

“Until we get more creative on our finances, our property taxes is where we’ve traditionally leaned on,” said Watkins.

“I think we’re going to find where we do need to cut and we’re going to find where we’re going to need to a little, more resources,” said Lucas.

In just 5 days, Mayor Robert Reichert will present a balanced budget to the commission.

The commission will then go back and forth to make adjustments if needed. Commissioners have until June 30th to pass the budget with 6 votes.

An outside financial advisor suggested a 5 millage rate to the county commission. He says that would help get the county get out of its financial hole.