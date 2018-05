WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for failing to register as a sexual offender.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler says Troy Anthony Lewis, 47, will be subject to a maximum of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both. Lewis knowingly did not register and update his sex offender registration.

- Advertisement -

He will be sentenced on August 29.