Parole board suspends execution of convicted Baldwin Co. murderer

ATLANTA, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a stay of up to 90 days Wednesday to consider granting clemency for convicted murderer Robert Earl Butts Jr.

Butts, who was convicted and sentenced to death in Baldwin County for the 1996 murder of Donovan Corey Parks, was scheduled to be executed May 3.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles now has up to 90 days to grant or deny clemency. Depending on when the board decides, a new execution order may be required. The board could also grant clemency and give Butts life with parole eligibility or life without parole eligibility.