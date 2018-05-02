Navicent Health lifts Youth Visitation policy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Children under 12 are now allowed to visit Navicent Health locations across Middle Georgia. The hospital announced on twitter that its youth visitation policy is no longer in effect.

The hospital posted, “ICYMI: Our influenza restrictions are now discontinued. This includes restrictions on visitors ages 12 & under as well as our NNICU and Family Birth Center.”

The policy was put in place during the flu season. It required children to be 12-years-old or older in order to visit any of the facilities in Middle Georgia. The measure was the hospital’s line of defense to keep patients, visitors, and staff protected from the virus.