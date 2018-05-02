Military C-130 plane crashes in Georgia, killing two

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people were killed on Wednesday when a military C-130 aircraft crashed near the Savannah, Georgia, airport, officials told NBC News.

The Puerto Rico National Guard aircraft had five people on board, according to the Air Force and Georgia Air National Guard. The Chatham County coroner’s office confirmed two fatalities in the crash. The conditions of the other people on board was unclear.

The plane was from the 156th Airlift Wing out of Puerto Rico, an Air Force spokesperson told NBC News.

The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was performing a training mission when it crashed around 11:30 a.m. ET, according to the Georgia Air National Guard.

Witnesses told NBC affiliate in Savannah WSAV that the crash happened shortly after takeoff.

Images and videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from a fiery aircraft .

The Savannah Fire Department said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that it was working a fire and a plane crash.

Some commercial flights were being delayed by the crash, which happened off of airport property, officials with the with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment on the crash to NBC News due to it being a military incident.

