A Middle Georgia County Commissioner believes Fitbits can help save his county money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins, Junior is hoping Fitbits can lift some of the financial burden the county is facing. The county is looking at a 10 million dollar deficit when it comes to balancing the budget. Some of that is due to exploded health care cost. Watkins is spending about 88,000 dollars on Fitbits and software. He hopes county workers will use the tracking devices to become healthier. Ultimately, Watkins hopes in the end that will save the county money. Watch the full interview with Virgil Watkins, Junior and 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson right here.