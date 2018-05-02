Man plans to end life in right-to-die nation

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

GENEVA — A right-to-die activist says a 104-year-old Australian scientist is on his way to Switzerland to end his life through assisted dying.

Supporters of renowned academic David Goodall had expressed fears that Australian officials would prevent him from traveling to Europe.

David GoodallExit International / EPA

Goodall is not terminally ill, but is seeking what he calls “voluntary euthanasia” on the grounds that his quality of life has deteriorated. Swiss law permits assisted suicide, including for foreigners. The practice is illegal in Australia.

Activist Philip Nitschke says Goodall started making his way to Switzerland on Wednesday with a flight from Perth to Singapore.

At the airport, Goodall told Australia’s ABC television that he has long supported allowing people to choose when to die, saying: “I’m sorry that I have to travel to Switzerland in order to execute it.”