Man charged in Macon gas station shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is now facing several charges after deputies say he robbed and shot a woman at a gas station in Macon while a baby was nearby.

Bibb County deputies say 27-year-old D’Angelo Stokes and his girlfriend, Angela Bradley, and her 3-month-old baby were waiting for Thomas Sallette.

When he arrived, deputies say Sallette got into Stoke’s vehicle and the two began to argue. During that time, deputies say Sallette snatched the keys out of the vehicle and demanded money from Stokes. That’s when deputies say Sallette got out of the car and shot a gun in an unknown direction. Next, deputies say Stokes threw money at Sallette and then the two began to exchange fire.

Bradley was shot in the foot during this part of the shooting.

Sallette was able to get away from the scene after deputies say he got into the passenger side of another car and rode off with an unidentified man.

The baby and Stokes were not hurt during the shooting.

Bradley has since been discharged from the hospital.

Sallette is receiving treatment at a hospital after deputies say he was shot in the leg during the incident.

He is charged with Armed Robbery, (3) counts of Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children (1st degree), and Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender. He will be taken to the Bibb County L.E.C. once he is released from the hospital.

If you can help with this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.