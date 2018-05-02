Macon-Bibb Commission funds additional $140,000 for MTA electric buses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted to approve funding for additional costs towards Macon Transit Authority’s electric buses.

In October, the commission approved paying $1.1 million dollars in SPLOST funds to match a federal $1.7 million grant.

The MTA will get two new electric buses and a charging station.

MTA director, Craig Ross, stood in front of commissioners Tuesday afternoon saying the project was short around $140,000 to complete the charging station.

The county commission voted to pay for additional costs in a 6-2 vote.