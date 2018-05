- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of the Week is Bear. Regenia Brabham, from Critical Care For Animal Angels says he is an American Bulldog Labrador Mix. He is well trained and very calm. Brabham adds Bear should not be in a home with other dogs. Check out the full interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson from Daybreak.