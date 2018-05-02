The B.S. Report: Braves fever is back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday night we saw one another one of the Braves best prospects make their debut.

Mike Soroka was outstanding in New York City against the first place Mets, giving up only one run in six innings of work. If you watched the game, you probably know he looked really good. Soroka is only 20 years old, but coaches were saying in spring training he was already their best pitcher – including those on the major league roster. We might have seen why Tuesday night.

The Braves starting pitching has been strong so far. Yes, Julio Teheran has had a few hiccups, but he’s also had a few good games. Brandon McCarthy has been good, with a 4-0 record so far. Mike Foltynewicz looks like he’s turned the corner, and Sean Newcomb has shown flashes of brilliance. Counting Soroka, that’s five starting pitchers. Anibal Sanchez is on the disabled list with his hamstring pull. They may put Sanchez back in the rotation and have Soroka make a few more starts in Triple-A. We’ve got to remember – he’s only 20 years old.

I hope they’ll keep Soroka in Atlanta, but it is not crazy to have him go back down for just a little while longer. Don’t forget about Luiz Gohara, who was originally penciled in the Atlanta rotation, but he had injuries in spring training. He’s now in Triple-A. And behind Soroka is Kolby Allard, the other first round pick from 2015 who is also just 20 years old, but he is also doing well so far. Then there’s Kyle Wright, last year’s top draft pick, who is doing well in Double-A.

My point is the talent from the rebuild is starting to bubble to the top. We are starting to see what I’ve been talking about for a while – the depth in this organization is strong and getting better by the week. Look at what Ronald Acuna has meant for the lineup. Look at what Ozzie Albies is doing by now getting national attention as a bright, young star. And now Soroka came up Tuesday and wowed everyone with his performance in the Big Apple.

We have had three miserable seasons watching the Braves while they have been rebuilding, but now we are seeing what we’ve been waiting for. Just wait until Acuna and Soroka are 22 in two years, while Albies will only be 23. But they’ll have experience and might be even better than they are now.

People are coming up to me and again talking about the Braves. “How bout them Braves?” is the comment now, instead of , “Oh, my word, did you watch that awful game last night?” Braves fever is back. They’ve got young talent. They are winning. The games are fun to watch. And, it has only just begun.