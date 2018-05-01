Two separate fires Monday night bring number of arsons this year to 34 in Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two separate fires on Monday night have brought the number of arsons at vacant homes this year to 34 in Macon-Bibb.

The on-call investigator in last night’s fires Sgt. Steven Wesson says they responded to a call at 1925 Houston Ave around 8:15 pm and then another just 30 minutes later at 4236 Pinson Street.

Both were declared arsons relatively quickly. Investigators had several key indicators that the two fires were intentionally set like no electricity or power source in either home, no one living in either home and no bad weather to point to for blame.

“The only thing that comes into play is a human act using materials available like couches or beds on fire and started it that way,” Wesson said.

Officials believe the cases in one area may be related but the others could be random acts. Both blazes were contained by 9:30pm.