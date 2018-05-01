Soroka wins MLB debut, pitches baby Braves past Mets 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Soroka pitched six impressive innings to win his major league debut for Atlanta, and the baby Braves hammered Noah Syndergaard at the outset of a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
With the three youngest players in the majors all in their starting lineup, including the 20-year-old Soroka, the surprising Braves (17-11) began the game with four consecutive hits off Syndergaard to build a three-run cushion. Freddie Freeman laced a two-run double to drive in newbies Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. before Nick Markakis added an RBI single.
New York scored once in the ninth off Arodys Vizcaino and had a runner on second when pinch-hitter Jose Reyes lofted a fly to left field. Acuna, a premier prospect called up last week who is off to a sizzling start in the big leagues, got twisted around as he retreated but made a shaky-looking catch near the edge of the warning track for the final out.