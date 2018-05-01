National Day of Prayer events in Macon and Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are a few opportunities in Middle Georgia where you can observe National Day of Prayer this week.
The theme for the 67th annual National Day of Prayer is “Pray for America-Unity.”
A prayer breakfast in Macon will be held Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Mulberry Street. Tickets are $7 for this event. The breakfast starts at 6:45 AM.
You can call 478-972-0588 to make reservations.
At 11:50 AM, you can participate in the midday gathering happening at Rosa Parks Square. That’s located on Poplar Street, right across the street from the Macon-Bibb Government Center.
In Warner Robins, you can head over to City Hall to observe National Day of Prayer. That gathering starts at noon.