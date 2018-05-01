National Day of Prayer events in Macon and Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are a few opportunities in Middle Georgia where you can observe National Day of Prayer this week.

The theme for the 67th annual National Day of Prayer is “Pray for America-Unity.”

- Advertisement -

A prayer breakfast in Macon will be held Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Mulberry Street. Tickets are $7 for this event. The breakfast starts at 6:45 AM.

You can call 478-972-0588 to make reservations.

At 11:50 AM, you can participate in the midday gathering happening at Rosa Parks Square. That’s located on Poplar Street, right across the street from the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

Related Article: Public expresses opinions on alcohol consumption at Rosa Parks Square

In Warner Robins, you can head over to City Hall to observe National Day of Prayer. That gathering starts at noon.