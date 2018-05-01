Manslaughter charges sought in Penn State hazing death

Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, died from injuries he suffered after falling down a flight of stairs at the Beta house during a pledge acceptance ceremony in February 2017. Prosecutors said he was served 18 drinks over 82 minutes.

First responders were not called until almost 12 hours later — after various brothers failed to assist him, prosecutors have alleged.

At a news conference Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the state’s case is based on three crucial elements: that the defendants participated in alcohol-based hazing activities, were aware that Piazza had fallen and failed to render aid.

Shapiro also wants to seek reckless endangerment charges against six of the former brothers. But he said he will not refile any aggravated assault charges, which had been thrown out by the judge last year, agreeing that there isn’t enough evidence to support them.

In total, 26 former Beta brothers have been charged, mostly for conspiracy to commit hazing and unlawful acts relative to minors.

“They must be held accountable for their individual actions, for their respective roles in planning that fateful night, in failing to render aid and leaving Tim to die in their fraternity house,” Shapiro said. “I’m confident that once this case makes it to the jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family.”

The ex-Beta members have denied all charges. If the involuntary manslaughter charges are reinstated, they would carry a maximum punishment of 2-1/2 to five years in prison.

