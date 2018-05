MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 46-year-old old man charged with child molestation for having sex with a 13-year-old girl will spend more than a decade in prison.

Reginald Brice was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty just before his trial was set to begin this week. He will serve 12 of those in prison.

The Office of the District Attorney says the teenager’s parents found text messages between Brice and their child which revealed that they were sexually involved.