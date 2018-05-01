Eight migrants traveling with caravan enter U.S. for processing

Erika Pinheiro, an attorney with the nonprofit Al Otro Lado who has been providing free legal counseling to members of the caravan, denounced CBP for delays in processing all of the migrants in a timely manner.

“The fact that they’re saying that they can’t process large groups is ludicrous. They’ve had several weeks of notice that the group is coming,” Pinheiro said late Monday. “We feel like the argument they don’t have the capacity to process such a large group is just a pretext for denying these folks access to the asylum system.”

Also on Monday, 11 migrants who federal officials believe were part of the caravan were charged with illegally entering the United States, a misdemeanor.

It was unclear how the officials determined that the migrants were part of the caravan. NBC News could not independently verify the claim.

Charging documents said the 11 people were from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere.

A man and his son travelling with the caravan embrace near the San Ysidro checkpoint as the first migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday.Edgard Garrido / Reuters

In a statement, the Justice Department said border patrol agents apprehended them in areas west of San Ysidro.

Pinheiro said she had not seen any evidence that those arrested were from the caravan. “We’ve been advising everyone to follow the law and … warning parents that they could be separated from their children if they try to cross illegally,” she said.

The Trump Administration has previously described the group as a threat, and in a statement Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the country would “not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized.”