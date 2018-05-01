Cochran man pleads guilty to threatening two U.S. Senators

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Cochran man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for threatening to hurt U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Tim Scott.

Jason Bell, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of Anonymous Telecommunications Harassment. The plea agreement says Bell called Schumer’s New York office in March 2017 and left several messages saying he’d physically hurt Schumer, according to U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler.

- Advertisement -

Bell also admitted to calling U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s office, who is black, and threatened to injure him. During the call, Bell said “are we as white people supposed to just stand for this injustice or do we do what Dylann Roof did?”

Bell faces a maximum of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.