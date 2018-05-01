Bumpus explains resignation, cites unfair treatment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- James Bumpus, Director of the Office of Small Business Affairs, says he resigned because he was in a hostile work environment, and he made that announcement today in an open Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting.

He also said statements made “that attempted to discredit my character and integrity as an employee and community leader” are among the reasons he resigned.

Director of Small Business Affairs, Dr. James Bumpus clears the air about his relation to Cliffard Whitby and states why he reisgned. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/mEIZgwRWgZ — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) May 1, 2018

He specifically called out Julie Moore, Macon-Bibb’s Assistant to the County Manager for Budget & Strategic Planning and said she made negative comments during a budget committee meeting.

He cites those comments made on April 19th as the final event that led to his decision to resign.

Bumpus also sought to clarify his involvement with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority during Cliffard Whitby’s tenure. He told commissioners that he knew Whitby was related to officers from Armstead Management LLC, WC Construction, and New Age Concept & Consulting before referring them to the MBCIA. He explained that his role was limited to reviewing companies’ minority and business ownership status and did not include any additional vetting.

Bumpus tells Commissioner Jones that he knew Whitby was related to officers from Armstead Management LLC, WC Construction and New Age Concept & Consulting before referring them to the MBCIA. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/XKqc2Z0jlT — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) May 1, 2018

Bumpus’ last day with the county will be May 25th.