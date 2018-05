The plan is to make urgent care more affordable.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Navicent is joining forces with a Macon immediate care.

Urgent Care, Navicent Health and AppleCare Immediate Care are announcing their collaboration. The trio plans to expand each organizations ability to deliver high quality and reasonably price urgent care to Middle Georgia.

The next step is to celebrate the grand re-opening of AppleCare’s center on Riverside Drive in Macon. Details on the reopening are forthcoming.