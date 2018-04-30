Warm and dry weather for Middle Georgia this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It can be hard to get going on a Monday knowing that the weekend bliss is over, but it will be a little easier today with beautiful weather on the way!

Monday morning will be chillier than normal as temperatures dip into the mid-40’s under a clear sky. Add in some sunshine, and temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees this afternoon.

A large ridge of high pressure will build across the southeast early this week, shifting east heading into Wednesday. This system will keep Middle Georgia dry and seeing sunshine.

Since a high pressure system causes air to sink and compress, there will be very few clouds over Middle Georgia and temperatures will increase.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80’s this week. The hottest day will likely be Friday with a high around 88 degrees.

