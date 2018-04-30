Statewide burn ban making it illegal to burn anything outdoors goes into effect May 1st

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With warm, dry, weather conditions coming, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’s burn ban will go into effect May 1st for 54 counties in the state including a few in Middle Georgia.

The ban would make it illegal to burn anything from May 1st to September 30th because during the summer months, ozone in the air can reach unhealthy heights.

It’s a part of Georgia’s effort to follow federal clean air regulations.

“We want to reduce the possibility of accidental fires and different things of that nature. EPD issues it to protect the ozone. Outdoor burning contributes to a large amount of pollutants that form in Ozone so no burning this summer,” said Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb.

Barbecuing is permitted. Counties in Middle Georgia that will be affected by the ban include Bibb, Peach, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Monroe, Putnam and Upson Counties.