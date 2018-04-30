Man pleads guilty in Macon store robbery investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend 20 years in prison for robbing a Citgo gas station in 2017.

It happened at the store on Shurling Drive back in November.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Ronald Edward Goucher was armed with a gun when he walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

He pleaded guilty to the crime this week.

The clerk locked the front door of the business and ran to an office to call 911 after giving Goucher some cash.

Goucher was able to escape after kicking open the front door. He then got away in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bibb County deputies noticed the vehicle drive by the store while they were investigating the robbery.

The money Goucher took from the store was found inside that car.

Goucher has two prior armed robberies and will have to serve his entire sentence without the possibility of parole.