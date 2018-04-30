Kim's vow to shut nuclear site may already be 'useless'

On Friday, Kim said he was determined to “proactively and aggressively” provide a verification process for denuclearization.

Kim also said he would invite international inspectors, foreign experts and media — including from the United States — to witness the shuttering of the Punggye-ri test site, according to details released by South Korea’s presidential office.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency told NBC News from Geneva that their organization “stands ready” to assist.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before their summit on Friday.KCNA via KNS / AFP Photo

Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program for the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, said the closing of Punggye-ri was “of limited value, but it’s not meaningless.”

He added, “I would compare it to the blowing up of the cooling tower at Yongbyon in 2008.”

As part of an international agreement reached that year under talks involving the U.S., South Korea, North Korea, Japan, China and Russia, North Korea conducted a high-profile demolition of a portion of its nuclear production facilities at Yongbyon, paid for by the Bush administration.

Less than a year later, the facility resumed production of nuclear materials.

The details released Sunday are the latest in a steady succession of developments holding out the promise of a swift de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

A friendly and carefully choreographed summit between the leaders of the two Koreas on Friday accelerated the turnaround in bellicose rhetoric, ballistic missile and nuclear tests, and tense military posturing that has characterized the past year in the region.

Apparent advances in North Korea’s ballistic missile technology, coupled with the possibility that the country had successfully developed a hydrogen bomb, left American policymakers concerned that Pyongyang now possessed a nuclear-equipped missile capable of reaching major population centers in the continental United States.