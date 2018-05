MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating whether a fire that damaged a vacant home on Houston Ave. was started intentionally.

Firefighters began battling the blaze at a home on Houston Ave. and Reid St. Monday evening. Captain Hollis told 41NBC he’s not sure where the fire started in the home or how it started but the fire department will investigate whether it’s arson.

Nobody was injured.