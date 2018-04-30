Early voting starts today, first time for District 1 when there’s two separate elections

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Monday marks the first day of early voting for the May 22nd primary election, nonpartisan election and commission district one special election.

To vote, you’ll need to go to the Board of Elections with a picture ID. Or you can request an absentee ballot.

There is three weeks of early voting. It ends the Friday before the election (May, 18th 2018).

Come election day, that Tuesday the 22nd, you’ll have to go to your designated polling site.

Board of Elections, Election Supervisor Jeanette Watson says this is the first time for Macon-Bibb that there’s two separate elections going on at once, the primary election and the special election to fill former Commissioner Gary Bechtel’s seat. It’s also record-breaking to have sent out so few absentee ballots.

We hear more from the gubernatorial candidates tonight at 6.