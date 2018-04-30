Community members remember Jain and Wendell Williams at vigil in Chester

CHESTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community members in Chester gathered to say goodbye to Jain and Wendell Williams–the elderly couple that was murdered in Dodge County last week.

People from all over came to pay their respects to the family and show their support during this time of tragedy.

Natasha Smith is the daughter of Jain and Wendell. She says remembering what amazing people her parents were has helped her get through the past week.

“It gives me comfort. I’m still sad because I’m a selfish human being and I’d sill love to have my parents here but they are in a far better place and they don’t have to hurt anymore and that is what makes me happy.”

Smith says knowing the people responsible for her parents’ murder has also helped her with finding closure and peace.