N. Korea to close nuclear site in May, unify time zone with South

During the summit, Moon and Kim promised to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, but made no references to verification or timetables. Seoul had also shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to set up a potential meeting between Kim and Trump, which is expected next month or early June.

“Although the United States inherently dislikes North Korea, once we start talking they will know that I am not a person to launch nuclear weapons at South Korea, the Pacific or the United States,” Yoon quoted Kim as saying.

“If we maintain frequent meetings and build trust with the United States and receive promises for an end to the war and a non-aggression treaty, then why would we need to live in difficulty by keeping our nuclear weapons?” Yoon quoted Kim as saying.

Also Saturday, Moon took more than an hour to brief Trump on the historic meeting during a lengthy call between the two leaders. Trump congratulated Moon on his meeting with Kim and the “huge progress [made] in the inter-Korean relations,” according to a briefing from Moon spokesperson Kim Eui Kyeom.

Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

In response, Moon stressed that Trump’s “grand determination” has contributed greatly toward the improving relations between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed the talks between U.S. and the North must be held as soon as possible in order to maintain the momentum created by Friday’s historic summit, Moon’s spokesperson said.

They reportedly also discussed the pros and cons of the two locations now being considered for the Trump-Kim meeting. Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden and Mongolia have all been previously cited as possible venues.

At a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday night Trump claimed a large measure of credit for the talks held this week. He told the crowd “I had one of the fake news groups this morning, they were saying, ‘what do you think President Trump had to do with it?”

“I’ll tell you what — like how about ‘everything,'” Trump said. The crowd cheered.