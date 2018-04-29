Correspondents group criticizes comedian Michelle Wolf after day of backlash

Talev said she had heard from members “expressing dismay with the entertainer’s monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission.”

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” she said. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”

Wolf, a former correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” who has a coming late-night show on Netflix, pulled no punches as she compared Sanders to a ruthless figure in the dystopian show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She added that Sanders “burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye,” referring to her makeup.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who was honored at the dinner, criticized the jokes Wolf made on Twitter, particularly those aimed at Huckabee.

Wolf was quick to respond, pointing out that none of her jokes was aimed at Huckabee’s appearance.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the dinner “a disgrace” on Twitter, to which Wolf responded with “Thank you!”

Another of Wolf’s jokes that earned the ire of those in attendance focused on Vice President Mike Pence and his opposition to abortion.

“He thinks abortion is murder,” Wolf said. “Which, first of all, don’t knock it until you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it, you know, you gotta get that baby out of there. You can groan all you want, I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion, you know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress. It’s fun how values can waver.”

Matt Schlapp, the head of Conservative Political Action Conference, and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump administration official, both said they walked out of the White House Correspondent’s dinner. He said they were particularly incensed by the abortion joke.

“Enough of elites mocking all of us,” Matt Schlapp wrote on Twitter, a comment which in turn also drew criticism.