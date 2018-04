MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after a one-car crash Friday night in east Macon.

The accident happened at around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Recreation Road. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old April Denise Curry lost control of her vehicle after passing two pedestrians traveling in the same direction, crossed the opposite lane and hit a tree.

- Advertisement -

She was pronounced dead at the scene.