Migrant caravan reaches border, readies for immigration showdown

The official stance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is that the asylum seekers, who began their trek March 25 near the Guatemalan border, should have tried to settle in Mexico. But Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said their claims at the U.S.-Mexico border would be expedited “efficiently and expeditiously.”

At the same time she warned that anyone who helps an undocumented immigrant make false claims of asylum could be prosecuted.

North of the border a group of nearly 20 pro-migrant demonstrators has been marching south from Los Angeles to the border since April 22 and reached San Diego’s Chicano Park Saturday.

Martin Pineda, an organizer for the L.A. nonprofit Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), said participants planned to meet members of the caravan face-to-face Sunday at San Diego’s Friendship Park, the only officially designated place along the U.S.-Mexico border where such cross-border encounters are sanctioned.

Members of this March Without Borders contingent suffered only a brief egging Thursday by Trump supporters in Encinitas, California, and some blistered feet, he said.

The trek south of the border was much more dangerous and taxing. A migrant who gave her name as Katerine sat in Tijuana with her baby girl, Ashley, on her lap. She told NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz she wants to get to North Carolina.

She said the pair went days without food and water and used the infamous freight train known as “the beast” to get part of the way through Mexico. “We’ve had exactly a month without sleeping in a bed,” she said.