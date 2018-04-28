Centerville police officer shot, standoff ongoing

UPDATE (1:37 a.m.): Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton tells 41NBC the shooter’s name is Perry Baggett.

UPDATE (1:25 a.m.): Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton tells 41NBC the officer injured in the shooting is Centerville police officer Jeremy Mashuga.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Centerville police officer was shot late Friday night and a standoff is ongoing.

Officer Jeremy Mashuga was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Jeanette Place, according to Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Mashuga was shot in the stomach and foot. Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton says he had surgery and is expected to survive.

Talton said the suspect is Perry Baggett. He is still upstairs in the home. Officers safely removed a female from the home.

41NBC’s Michael Warrick is on the scene. He says several law enforcement agencies are there, including the GBI. Stay with us for updates.