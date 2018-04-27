Tennessee man charged in Perry purse snatching investigation

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC-WMGT)- The man Perry police say was caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse while she was pumping gas at Kroger is facing several charges.

Charles Chandler, Jr. was arrested Friday in Dooly County.

- Advertisement -

He is charged with Fleeing an Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Change, Driving in the Emergency Lane, Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint Violation.

The incident at Kroger, happened Wednesday at the location on Sam Nunn Boulevard.

Police say Chandler, who is from Clarksdale Tennessee, also has five open warrants for Entering Auto and 1 count of Grand Theft Auto out of Ohio.

Related Article: Person killed in fatal single car accident in Perry is identified

Chandler is also expected to face charges in Bibb County.

He is being held at the Dooly County Detention Center