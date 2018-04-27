Store employee shot during robbery attempt in West Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff deputies are looking for the men who shot a convenience store employee while he was trying to open up the store.

The incident happened just before 7 AM at Hornet Store located on Hillcrest Avenue.

Nirmal Prashant told police two men, wearing all black with hoodies over their faces, ran up behind him and then threw him to the ground.

Prashant says he used a lock to defend himself. That’s when police say one of the suspects fired multiple shots, hitting Prashant in the leg.

He is expected to be OK following the shooting.

If you can help deputies in this case, call 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.