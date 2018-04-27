Sponsored: Workers’ Compensation- Questions Answered

Workers’ Compensation is designed to help you if you are injured on the job. It is not an easy thing to deal with as there are many issues with each claim. Talking with an attorney is always a good idea to ensure you receive all of the benefits you are due.

If you set up a meeting with an attorney, there are some things that you will want to bring with you to that meeting. If you’ve already seen a doctor, which you have most likely done, bring the doctor’s report with you. Also, if you have filed anything with the state of Georgia, bring that, as well. Make sure to include any workers’ compensation documents concerning your case.

In some cases, if you’ve been seeing a physician for your injury and already receiving workers’ compensation for that injury, but something changes – that may be where your actual case begins. Each case is based on an individual’s situation.

While workers’ compensation coverage is required by law, not every employer will always follow what is required. If you have questions as to whether or not you are covered – ask your employer. You should be provided with a list of approved physicians, and you may be able to request which doctor you would like to see. In some circumstances, a trauma specialist, for instance, may be your authorized treating doctor.

In the state of Georgia, you may receive workers’ compensation benefits for up to 400 weeks. If you suffer a new injury during that time, you may qualify for a totally different claim, which would re-start your 400 weeks. One of our attorneys will be able to help you sort out that situation.

If you are not receiving answers to your questions, please contact our firm. It doesn’t cost you a dime to talk with one of our attorneys and find out what rights you have.