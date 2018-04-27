Mother charged after traffic accident sends children to hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Missouri woman is facing charges in the traffic accident that sent her four children to the hospital.

It happened around 3 AM Friday morning at I-475N and I-75N.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say Angela Martin’s car flipped over after she lost control of her SUV.

Martin’s 4-year-old daughter received a head injury following the crash. They were all taken to the hospital for observation. Everyone is expected to be OK.

She is facing four counts of reckless conduct and four counts of child restraint.

If you can help deputies with this investigation, call 478-751-7500.