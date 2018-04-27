Kim Jong Un's denuclearization deal: What's the catch?

Takashi Kawakami, professor of international politics at Tokyo’s Takushoku University, said any dilution of the U.S.-South Korea alliance would ratchet up regional tensions.

“Japan would become the front line,” he said. “Japan’s security risks would increase. The Chinese navy would probably come into the Sea of Japan, as would the Chinese air force.”

Beijing applauded Friday’s words, but it remains wary of a unified Korea that could have closer ties to the United States and it could still upend any deal.

Pressure for more pressure

Trump will find himself caught between a personal desire to reach a peace deal and the views of hardliners who believe North Korea has already done enough to deserve a military response.

Such critics are unlikely to accept any weakening of sanctions on the regime, even though Friday’s promises of cross-border trade and economic cooperation would almost certainly require sanctions relief.

Trump administration officials are adamant that a military option is still on the table if the Friday’s peace deal comes to nothing. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway indicated Friday that Trump had room to back out of the summit with Kim. “If the conditions are not right, then the United States will reconsider,” she told reporters. “But so far, so positive.”

Past performance

The record of deals involving North Korea is not encouraging. Its previous leaders have used high-profile peace overtures to buy time for further weapons development in the past and they may be doing so again.

President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, held talks with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, in 2000 but efforts ultimately failed.

Friday’s three-page declaration is “breathtaking in its scope and ambition,” said David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and Security in Washington. “But how to achieve all the goals laid out in the document, given the current situation? Unless a firm foundation and plan for North Korea’s complete verified irreversible nuclear disarmament is laid out with a relatively short schedule, most of the other commitments in the declaration are merely wishes.”

However, Kim appeared to address these concerns in his opening remarks at Friday’s meeting.

“As expectations run high, there are also skeptical views,” the North Korean president said. “Extensive agreements were concluded in the past, but we failed to put them into practice for over a decade.”

In contrast, Kim said, Friday’s deal was the product of strong momentum toward agreement. “If we move forward hand-in-hand with firm determination,” things will get better, he promised.

Alastair Jamieson reported from London, and Mac William Bishop from Seoul.