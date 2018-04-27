Kim Jong Un crosses border for historic talks with South

“The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks,” the White House statement said, referring to South Korea’s official name.

Meetings between leaders of the two Koreas have occurred in the past, in 2000 and 2007, but in each of those instances the South Korean president traveled to Pyongyang.

The summit comes after last week’s news that President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, recently held one-on-one talks with the reclusive strongman. The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Pompeo on Thursday.

Friday’s summit was taking place on the South Korean side of the Joint Security Area, neutral ground where North and South Korea hold talks and conduct the limited diplomacy that has existed between them since they signed an armistice here in 1953 halting the Korean War.

The Joint Security Area is the only place where North and South Korean military personnel directly interact, beyond the skirmishes and sometimes serious clashes that have occurred between the two countries in the past.

In a ceremony televised live across the world, Moon and Kim greeted each other along the Military Demarcation Line, the line running down the middle of the DMZ that separates North from South. Before proceeding to the location of the talks, Moon and Kim stood hand in hand posing for photographers.